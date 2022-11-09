Cars drive on snow covered Interstate 495 North in nearly whiteout conditions during a winter storm in Haverhill, Mass., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides.

When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we will have a chance for some ‘wintery precipitation’ around the Monday night through Tuesday night, November 14 and 15. How’s that for a first shot at predicting the white stuff in November, 2022?

That ‘white stuff’ can generate a tremendous range of emotions, from disdain to an extreme level of bliss, as school children see visions of snow days dancing in their heads. Other folks that dream of deep snowfall may be teachers who would very much like to utilize the collection of snow days that have been built into the academic year, or workers, admittedly very few, who may enjoy a paid day off work due to hazardous or impassable roads. The group that must get out in the mess due to work requirements, very important medical appointments or important meetings, likely aren’t too pleased with the disruption.

When things go wrong with these winter precipitation forecasts, defined as forecast busts – where more snow than was predicted ends up inundating an area, or snow accumulation was much lighter than predicted – those strong emotions in the affected camp, leak out into the world of social media and other places, like the checkout line at the local grocery store. Admittedly, funny criticisms like, “my dog can forecast the weather better than you!” are bandied about. Or, if an accumulation forecast busted way too low for what actually occurred, you may get this one; “You forecast a few snow flurries in my town during the overnight hours. Well….I’m currently standing in 8 inches of ‘snow flurries’ on my driveway!”

Ask any meteorologist and they will tell you that the most ‘unpredictable’ prediction they must make concerns that four-letter word – snow; and it’s caused a great deal of consternation through the decades. Numerous things can go wrong with any weather forecast throughout the year. Let’s use a system that brings rain to the area during the Spring. If we predict one inch of rain, but end up getting three inches of rain, there may be a brief period of ponding water in low spots around town. And, there may be some rises in area streams and waterways, but few people would consider that the weather forecast missed its mark.

Alternatively, during your standard ‘Four States snow producing weather system’, if you forecast 2 inches snow depth, but end up with half a foot of snow, the local population, and even a few hard on their luck, stray cats and dogs in the greater Joplin area, would realize that there was a relatively significant, snowfall forecast bust. And, unlike the incorrectly forecast rainfall event, the inaccurate snow forecast would still be the topic of conversation around the dumpster, and the water cooler, for an entire month after the debacle.

The physical evidence of a forecast bust on a rain producing system very neatly washes away, off driveways, parking lots, and roadways; never to be remembered again. However, a freshly fallen layer of snow over the surrounding terrain, sits on the ground as a reminder of the inaccurate forecast. And, the reminder may stick around for more than a couple days, depending on the airmass that followed the system into the region.

Maybe you correctly forecast the storm system track, but the system moved faster or slower than you expected; which can screw up predicted accumulations. Perhaps, moisture extended deeper through the atmosphere, or was much shallower than you hypothesized it would be; which can most definitely impact snowfall amounts because obviously, snow is just atmospheric water that ends up on the ground, in the form of white stuff.

But the main problem with snow forecasts centers around one thing – temperature. Remember, meteorologists aren’t quite as concerned about the temperature structure of the atmosphere when forecasting precipitation in the warm season. Correctly forecasting the location of the 32° F (0° C) isotherm (better known as the rain vs. snow line), and all of its movements, during the passage of a winter storm system, has been the main problem with generating an accurate forecast since the time of the caveman. Many a snow forecast has been inaccurately predicted due to an unforeseen shift in this rain versus snow line.

A final problem with correctly determining how much snow will “end up on the ground”, is how warm ground temperatures are prior to the arrival of the snowstorm? This one can get tricky due to system arrival later in the day, when surface temperatures are possibly at their warmest, or later at night, closer to the diurnal minimum. This is one of the more irritating problems that must be correctly estimated in order to produce an accurate forecast for the public. You could work very hard on a forecast and make intelligent decisions about the character of a storm and correctly predict the “snow that falls from the base of the cloud layer to the ground”, but still suffer from a blown forecast; because much of the snow that fell, melted as it came in contact with the warm ground.

I’ve covered all the difficulties involved in consistently predicting snowfall, with an extremely high degree of accuracy. Unfortunately, there are many meteorological variables that are not consistently handled well by computer models, which makes the whole process extremely challenging. Computer modeling of our atmosphere has come a long way in the past 50 years, but the ages old problem of consistently, and accurately predicting the temperature profile, from the surface through the upper levels of the atmosphere, is unfortunately still with us and probably will be, many years into the future.