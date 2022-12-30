JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Many vow to change something about themselves in the new year, and sadly, one of those can include marital status.

Attorney Sarah Luce Reeder says there’s never a good time of the year to end a marriage, but she says there are some reasons why couples decide to file for a divorce after the first of the year.

“I think people sometimes maybe trying to keep that family unit together during the holidays, shortly after the holidays, and then sometimes after the holidays they decide to make that final decision,” said Reeder.

But not wanting to ruin the holiday season for their child or children isn’t the only reason to select this time of year to file for divorce. In some cases, she says couples hope that the holiday season may lead one or both to a change of heart.

“People have thought about it a lot before they decide to make that decision, they’ve tried, they’ve tried counseling, they’ve tried to do everything they can do to keep their marriage together and then they decide that it’s not going to work and then they decide to file,” she said.

In other cases, she says the decision to end a marriage has already been agreed upon, but for economic reasons, they wait until the new year.

“Marital status for the IRS is what your marital status on December 31st was, and some people may be ready to file and have got all the paperwork ready for their dissolution but maybe not file it until after the first of the year so their marital status can remain married for this tax year,” she adds.

But overall she says there could be some positive news, she says the number of family court cases in Jasper County has dropped in the past year.

“Since 2021, the family court usually does divorces, paternity actions, custody actions, and also name changes all fall under the family court. There was about 873 cases filed in 2021, so far for us today in 2022, there’s about 753 that have been filed,” said Reeder.