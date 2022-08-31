We asked: "What's your favorite mobile app and can you see yourself living without?"

KSNF/KODE — In today’s modern world, everything is dependent on technology, especially the new-age Smartphone.

The top mobile app development service providers are regularly introducing new applications that have changed every aspect of our lives.

You can access everything in just a click from banking to ordering groceries online.

You can read more about the “Impact of Mobile Apps on Our Daily Lives,” HERE.

We asked our viewers on KSN’s Living Well and on the Living Well Facebook Page, what their favorite mobile app is and if they could see themselves living without it.

Here’s what some of our viewers had to say:

David M.

“Favorite ‘app’? On my state of the art Nokia 216 mobile phone is the Contacts list. By gum it saves me some time looking through those telephone directories when I want to call home. Couldn’t manage without it!!”

“Facebook. Love that app but yes I could do without it.”

“WeatherClock. I would be lost as I use it as a clock while I’m working. Then set the alarm on it for waking up.

“lol, solitaire.”

“Facebook of course; I could do without.”

“My favorite is solitaire and yes I could live with out it if I had to because I play it when Living Well isn’t on so Living Well needs to be on more often, LOL.”

Mahlana B.

“My kindle app and no.”

“Weather app. No.”

“Hey day.”

“Google Maps. Without it I’d be lost.”

“I could go back to a landline and be happy.”

“Goodreads. I can live without many things. Including this one if I had to, but I might be a little sad.”

“Facebook.”

“The weather app and my bank.”

