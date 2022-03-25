JOPLIN, Mo. — Several towns in our area share a common theme — they’re named after what lies below.

In many cases, town names come from a prominent figure it a community’s development. But, other times, it comes from what was mined in the area.

One example is the obvious — West Mineral — in Kansas.

Others, although never mined in southwest Missouri, include Golden City and Diamond… Named after the precious metal and solid form of the element carbon.

And then there’s Galena — a whopping 17 cities across the U.S. share the name, including two towns here in Kansas and Missouri.

“Areas like Tiff City, which Tiff is the miners slang for calcite crystals, anything that was sparkly the miners called tiff, you have Galena, both Kansas and there’s a Galena Missouri, in the eastern part of the state, both are named after the mineral in lead,” said Chris Wiseman, a curator for the Joplin Museum.

Elsewhere in Missouri, there are counties named “Stone” and “Iron,” but the practice isn’t limited to the Four States.

If you’ve skied before in Colorado you may have done so in a town called Telluride, named after the element “tellurium,” which was also mined in the Joplin area.