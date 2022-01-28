CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — Sometimes, even lifelong residents of a Four State community may not know how their county got its name.

That’s the subject of this month’s installment of “What’s in a Name?”

If you live in Crawford County, Kansas, the name comes from an important figure in the early days of the Sunflower State.

Samuel Crawford was born in Indiana, went to law school in Ohio, and opened his own practice in Garnett, Kansas. He was elected to the state’s very first legislature in 1859.

His political career was just starting, according to Crawford County Historical Museum director, Amanda Minton.

“He runs for Governor, he is elected, and when he’s elected for Governor he becomes the third Governor of Kansas and the youngest Governor of Kansas at the age of 29, This is in 1865,” said Minton.

Under the two-term chief executive, the population of Kansas doubled. 36 counties were created, including the one that bears his name.

What’s unusual about his first run for chief executive is where he was during that campaign, on one of a host of Four States civil war battlefields, including Fort Smith, Arkansas and Wilson’s Creek in Springfield, leading a historic group of fighting men, the 2nd Kansas Colored Cavalry.

Colonel Crawford and his African American soldiers distinguished themselves on several occasions on the battlefield on numerous occasions.

But he would serve his country in one last military campaign designed to make it safe for people wanting to settle in the Sunflower State.

“He was going to resign as Governor and have permission and form the 19th Kansas Cavalry under George Custer,” said Minton.

As luck would have it, he was not part of Custer’s last stand.

At the time of his death in 1913, Crawford, who had become a self-made millionaire, owned property in different parts of the state including a farm near Baxter Springs.