What you need to know if you’re headed to Arrowhead for Chiefs games this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — From the parking lots to the seats, if you snag a ticket to a Chiefs game at Arrowhead this fall, you’re going to see some changes.

The team is taking numerous safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but still allow fans in the stadium. Of course, only 22% of the normal capacity will be allowed.

The Chiefs will have five prime time games this season, which includes their home opener — the first game of the NFL regular season. It will be the first time fans will see the defending Super Bowl champions in action since the preseason was canceled.

If you’re still looking for tickets, you can buy them online here.

Face masks required

Fans will be required to wear a face mask at all times, with the exception of when actively eating or drinking. This is a league-wide requirement that the NFL announced in July.

You can bring your own mask, or the Chiefs will be distributing a commemorative mask during the first three games.

Parking

Parking lots will only be open to ticket holders this season. They open four hours before kickoff each week. Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early. Give yourself plenty of time to get to seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

To cut down on germs, parking will be cashless this season. Fans will have to purchase parking passes at least a day in advance on the Chiefs website.

Regular parking passes are $40. If you bring a bus or RV, you might be required to purchase a different pass. You’ll be able to access your ticket and parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Guests will get a recommended parking entry gate based on their seats to minimize contact with others. Cars will be parked every other spot. See the parking gate zones here.

Tailgating

Tailgating will still be allowed before the game, but fans are expected to stay in the area behind their vehicle to maintain physical distancing.

Offensive signs, banners or other displays — including the Confederate Flag — are prohibited.

The team is also asking fans to wear masks while tailgating, again except when eating or drinking.

Tailgate-free zones will be provided in lots B & H for fans who prefer that option.

Getting through the gate

When you’re ready to head into the stadium, you’ll be required to enter via a specific gate based on your seat. It will be indicated on your ticket.

All bags — including clear bags and clutch bags, which were previously approved — are now prohibited. This is a change to minimize the security screening process. Guests with medical needs should bring their items in a clear plastic bag.

The team has also banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags, and seat cushions, but you’ll have to carry it in by hand.

See the full list of what’s allowed and what’s not here.

No cash allowed

One of the biggest changes is that Arrowhead Stadium is going completely cashless this season.

Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay will also be accepted.

The team has also introduced Chiefs Pay, a payment platform within the Chiefs app, which will debut this season. It’s a partnership with the company Tappit. Chiefs fans are already required to use the Chiefs app to access their game tickets and parking passes.

Inside Arrowhead

Arrowhead Stadium will be broken up into zones this season to eliminate crossover and minimize exposure. Fans will find their zone on their ticket.

As part of the 22% limited capacity, fans will sit in pods of up to six people. You must know everyone in your pod.

The stadium will have enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures for every home game. All staff members will be required to go through a health screening before entering the stadium and will also wear personal protective equipment.

Fans will see new physical distancing measures and hand sanitizing stations throughout Arrowhead, as well.

Smoking, including vaping, will not be allowed inside the stadium. Spitting of any kind, whether it’s tobacco or sunflower seeds, is also banned this season.

There will also be some changes at concession stands. Beyond going cashless, concessions will see more kiosk ordering and order pickup areas to make the process faster.

Pre-packaged or wrapped items will be available at all locations, including condiments. Drinks will come with lids or caps, and refills will not be available.