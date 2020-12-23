What we know about the proposed second stimulus check

What do we know about the newest stimulus bill and coming second stimulus check? It’s been months since the first stimulus check was sent out to Americans, but a second check is right around the corner.

While this second stimulus check will look different than the first from March, it could be landing in Americans’ bank accounts as soon as next week. Comparatively, according to News Nation, this second stimulus bill—sitting at $900 billion—is half the amount of the first CARES Act bill from March—which was $1.8 billion.

1.) This bill is a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

The bill passed the House Monday night, December 21, with a vote of 359-53. Following, the bill then passed the senate with a vote of 91-7.

2.) Americans who make less than $75,000 per year will receive $600.

This is half the amount of what Americans received in the first stimulus checks under the CARES Act. Couples who make less than $150,000 per year will receive $1,200. Check sizes will decrease as income increases for individuals.

3.) An additional $600 is given for each dependent child under the age of 17.

This is similar to the previous stimulus package.

4.) $300 in additional unemployment each week will be given to Americans out of work.

This is exactly half the amount of aid those on unemployment received under the previous stimulus package.

5.) $284 billion will go toward the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.

6.) $13 billion will go toward addressing food insecurity.

7.) $82 billion will go toward schools, colleges, and universities.

This allotment is to help students return to school safely.

8.) $20 billion will go toward vaccine distribution.

9.) $25 billion will go toward rental assistance.

10.) $15 billion will go toward theaters and other live venues.

11.) $10 billion will go toward child care.

Stimulus Bill, Courtesy News Nation

Some legislators are calling this second stimulus bill a “compromise,” according to News Nation, as democrats report that the bill is not enough, while republicans pushed for an amount “smaller than many Democrats would have liked.”

“Anyone who thinks this bill is enough hasn’t heard the desperation in the voices of their constituents, has not looked into the eyes of the small-business owner on the brink of ruin,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, according to News Nation.

News Nation reported that many are calling this $900 billion stimulus relief package a “down payment” and Democrats and Republicans appear to be in opposition as to whether or not more will come in future months. They also reported that this stimulus bill is 5,593 pages long, which most legislators did not get the chance to read in its entirety.

“The president-elect suggesting that we needed to do something now was helpful in moving both Pelosi and Schumer into a better place,” said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, according to News Nation. “My view about what comes next is let’s take a look at it. Happy to evaluate that based upon the needs that we confront in February and March.”

Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary, said it’s expected that the direct payments could begin to arrive in Americans’ bank accounts next week. President Trump has yet to sign the bill and has since brought forward complaints about what the bill entails.