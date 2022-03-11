MISSOURI — We’re hitting the two year mark for COVID-19 shutdowns — specifically local school districts.

There’s a long list of lessons learned since schools went to spring break 2020 – and didn’t come back.

“I mean two years ago now, we left for spring break and didn’t come back,” said Shelli Sullivan, Mustang Acad.

And in 2022, Shelli Sullivan is still dealing with the repercussions with her McDonald County students.

“And so you have those kids that for two years now. Have not been in school consistently. And virtual is not successful for a lot,” added Sullivan.

And not just for the Mustang Academy. Schools in the Four States went through a crash course of what works and what doesn’t. In Seneca, there’s now a lot more technology to help kids.

“I think the most beneficial thing that we wanted is to just have an understanding of how we can teach kids outside of our walls and and where kids have access to our curriculum and to to the learning, just not inside the school district and not inside the classroom,” said Dr. Brandon Eggleston, Seneca R-7 Supt.

The changes aren’t just academic. School feeding programs got a big boost courtesy of the federal government.

“For many years, our kids receive free meals during summer school as part of the national program, the last two years since COVID. occurred. They extended that into the regular school year. So for the last two years, kids do not pay for any meals,” said Dr. Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Supt.

Hopefully helping to keep them healthy.

Mental health is also in the spotlight.

“We’ve had more stress, I believe, over the last couple of years, and that has shown some among student behavior and teacher burnout and stress and trying to navigate a virtual as well as an in person world and keep our kids going consistently,” said Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin R-8 Supt.

And the people are what it all boils down to, according to the Carl Junction Superintendent.

“Our kids of course, but we need to have good people that serve our children. And that’s the most important thing,” said Dr. Phil Cook, CJ R-1 Supt.