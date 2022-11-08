We asked Four State residents, "What's the first thing you would do/buy if you were the winner of the Powerball jackpot?"

A man displays his Powerball lottery numbers after buying a ticket at a convenience store on Monday, November 7th, 2022. A lone winning ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in California. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(KSNF/KODE) — One winning ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in Altadena, California, lottery officials said Tuesday, making the lucky ticket holder the winner of the largest lottery prize ever. The California Lottery took to Twitter to make the announcement that the ticket was sold at a Joe’s Service Center.

A similar announcement was made on the Powerball website, stating one winner in California matched all six numbers: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The chances of matching all six winning numbers are 1-in-292.2 million. The winning numbers were announced this morning (11/8), after Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to “technical issues.”

While you likely weren’t the jackpot winner, lotteries are urging players to check their tickets because you may have won one of the other prizes: According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, more than $11.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $98.1 million, including 22 tickets that won $1 million each for matching the five white numbers but not the Powerball.

From behind the lottery counter at a Pick ‘n Save store in Madison, Wisconsin., Djuan Davis hands a Powerball ticket to Arpad Jakab, a retired utility worker who said it’s his first time buying one. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

If You Had The Winning Powerball Ticket

On KSN’s Living Well with Gary Bandy and Shelby Neely, the following question was asked: “If the Powerball ticket you purchased turned out to be the winning ticket for the $2.5 billion jackpot, what’s the first thing you would do/buy?” 708 people on Facebook responded to the question. Here’s a small sampling of those who posted their response on the KSN Living Well Facebook Page.

Susan P. — “Buy Montana and kick everyone out and fence it in and live happily!!!!”

David M. — “I would visit our local Ford Main Dealer and buy a brand-new set of mudflaps for our old Fiesta. And, to hell with the expense, I would get the dealer to fit them.”

Jay M. — “Don’t tell anyone for a month until I’ve set up security, hired attorneys, estate planners, corporations to be a buffer between my family and the people and charities we donate to. My wife says, but when do we get to buy something.”

Shellie W. — “Praise the Lord! Give at least 10% to church and charities. Pay IRS. Pay off my family’s bills. Take a trip around the world!”

Lola R. — “I put back at least 1 third for taxes. Then I pay off all our bills and help my kids. I would make generous donations to my favorite charities. Then I’d pay for a chain link fence around our property, get a garage built for our vehicles, and storage for all the totes in our basement. I might have our wood stove brought up from the basement and put in the living room. I’d put a lot in our saving account to pay taxes, annual membership fees, and medical expenses.”

Randy S. — “New cell phone. Unlisted number.”

Gary S. — “Probably change my underwear from the shock. Then go buy more underwear.”

Donna V. — “Hire a good lawyer and financial adviser. That’s if I survive the damn shock!! LOL Been buying tickets all along and I’m lucky if I can get anything more than the Powerball number.”

Evan H. — “Get a new name. Then I’d buy a professional sports team (with a group). But really, that’s too much money. I’d constantly be worried about where it’s going. I’d rather win a few million.”

Brandon B. — “Well it’s not what I’d buy it’s eliminating any and all debt first, then maybe some personal upgrades.”

Mary H.— “Buy a homeless shelter for our city.”

Dick D. — “I’d get me a case of Pabst Blue Ribbon and a jar of pickled pigs feet and kick back and enjoy the moment!!”

Dale H. — “Everyone who is kin to me would be rich, then the city would receive enough money to fix every street in town, then I would help poor people to get a new house for free. I would keep enough to live comfortably and donate the rest.”

Patty P. — “1. Tell no one. 2. Hire an attorney and accountant. 3. Live the same as I do except travel!”

Mary T. — “I had a dear aunt who regularly bought lottery tickets. She always said she would pay off her loved ones’ mortgages if she won. I love the idea.”

James C. — “A shopping spree for the kids.. $1.25 Dollar Tree.”

Carol L. — “My ticket for my trip around the world…. No hurry to pack…I will buy clothes when I get to my destinations.”

Charline Y. — “An armed guard for my driveway telling people I’m not taking visitors! Then get an awesome 55 Chevy 2-door hardtop with a killer engine and stereo system!”

Kelly B. — “I’ll buy Russia and give it to Ukrainians. Alaska cost 7.5 million. Russia shouldn’t be much more than that!”

Brian K. — “Add an extra room onto the double-wide.”

Andrew N. — “Fake my death and buy a plane.”

Kent T. — “Disappear for however long it takes me to figure out where the funds will be distributed.”

Barbara T. — “Buy a farm for all my stray cats.”

Tommy B. — “Start a hobby of getting jobs just to see how many interesting ways I can get myself fired.”

Anna S. — “Give some to family so they could buy a house and donate some and for myself get a motor home hire a driver and visit every state in the USA.”

Patsy M. — “First of all, I need to change my clothes, and then I need to tell God thank you. After that, I want a new Ford Truck. I will always give some money to my children to help them.”

Dusty V. — “Finish getting out of debt, set my kids up for college, etc., I’d buy a jet & hire a pilot so I can completely skip airport nonsense.”

Jim M. — “And Jim was Never seen out in the public again. Jim and Joy lived Happily Ever After. That’s my story and I am sticking to it.”

Tammy C. — “Buy one of those big live-in campers. Then I’d hit the road and hide from the world. After I got over the thrill of doing whatever I wanted and going wherever I wanted whenever I wanted to, I’d pay off a bunch of my family’s bills.”

Phillip B. — “Seek wise counsel regarding the historical failings of those who win.”

Sam S. — “Go to Dairy Queen and buy myself and everyone else in town a Blizzard.”

Diane V. — “My 6-year-old said “you’d probably just cook dinner” as I’m taking the pizza out of the oven. She’s probably right.”

Kim C. — “Prolly buy a gallon of ice cream. The good expensive stuff not store brand. Then Chiefs & Royals season tickets.”

Sabrina T. — “Get very scared and pay debt and build a castle in an unknown location far away.”

Ron L. — “After the Government gets their share, I would either move or just build a new house on the land I have. Then pay off car or buy a new one. Maybe travel. Most important LEARN to say NO! Everyone will want money help.”

Jim T. — “Pay on my bills as far as it goes and tell the rest they have to wait until I win the next lottery.”

Douglas D. — “Fill my gas tank all the way.”

Mary J. — “Find a good finance manager and keep my mouth shut!!”

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3rd, 2022 in Pennsylvania. However, the largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016, when three winners split $1.586 billion. Each took their share of the cash value ($983.5 million). At $2 per ticket, Powerball draws take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.