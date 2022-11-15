JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement today regarding the road-widening project of 32nd street. Starting Monday, November 21, 2022, an additional section of West 32nd Street will be closed from the east side of Alfalfa Road to the west side of Crane Drive as work progresses towards Central City Road. Detour routes will be posted and access to local properties will be maintained at all times.

The intersection of 32nd Street and Country Club Drive will be closed as well, and residents in the Cedar Ridge neighborhood area will be required to utilize Country Club Drive north to 20th Street. Access to 32nd Street via Crane Drive will be closed, and residents will be required to travel south on Crane Drive to South McClelland Boulevard. This closure will be in place through the middle of next year.

The contractor for the 32nd Street widening project is Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. This improvement will widen 32nd Street, from Schifferdecker Avenue west to Central City Road and add a center lane and construct a sidewalk-shared use path. The $8,000,000 project is funded through the 3/8-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by voters in 2014.

For questions or comments, please contact Rob Beachner, Capital Improvement Projects Manager, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1543, or via email at rbeachne@joplinmo.org.