NEOSHO, Mo. — Area college students received a free lunch and learned more about their community today. It was all part of the annual Crowder College Baptist Student Union Welcome Back BBQ and Club Rush. Officials say it gives students the chance to learn about a number of area nonprofits and businesses — without having to leave campus.

“We have great community involvement so if students are interested in finding jobs, we have a career placement center, and they can help our students find jobs and there are some of those organizations are here today,” said Mark Aubuchon, Director of Campus Life.

The event was sponsored by the Baptist Student Union but a number of other religious faiths were also represented.