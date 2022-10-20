PICHER, Okla. – Investigators are revisiting two sites in the Picher area on Thursday in an attempt to locate the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two Craig County teens missing since 1999.

Authorities are using ground penetrating radar equipment at a site where Warren Phillip Welch, II once lived, and believed to be where the teens were taken when they disappeared on Dec. 30, 1999.

Gary Stansill, Craig County District Attorney’s office investigator, said he’s learned there was an area under the mobile home’s porch that Welch used to hide items.

Investigators are also on site of an abandoned root cellar located on Cherokee Street.

Investigators believe Welch along with David Pennington and Ronnie Busick shot Danny and Kathy Freeman, Ashley’s parents, at their Welch homestead and kidnapped the girls, and then set the mobile home on fire.

The 16-year-old girls were taken to Welch’s Picher mobile home where the teens were bound, tortured, raped, and killed, investigators believe.

Busick pleaded guilty in 2020 to a reduced charge of accessory to murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Welch and Pennington are deceased.

Individuals with information about the Welch girls’ case are encouraged to call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation hotline at (800) 522-8017.