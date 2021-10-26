Weir Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance

WEIR, Kans. — A Weir man is in Cherokee County custody following allegations of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Kidnapping.

The arrest comes following an investigation into a physical altercation with a household member and alleged efforts to keep the victim, who sustained injuries during the incident, from escaping and seeking help.

Matthew Billington

42-year-old Matthew Millington, of Weir, was arrested Monday.

“As Domestic Violence Awareness comes to an end, this incident serves as a reminder that domestic violence is serious and nobody should live in fear of being physically assaulted by someone they are in a relationship with. Anyone who is experiencing an abusive relationship is encouraged to call one of our local domestic violence resources, Safehouse Crisis Center at 1-800-794-9148 or the Kansas Crisis Center at 1-888-END-ABUSE,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.