Joplin weekend pursuit suspect connected to Friday shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man arrested over the weekend after a pursuit is also connected to a Friday shooting that left one man injured, and now faces multiple charges.

Just before 7:15 PM Friday, Jasper County Emergency was alerted to a shooting at the 5300 block W 20th, near Central City and W 20th after reports of an adult male shot in the head.

The victim of this shooting is expected to survive. Despite no arrest made in this incident, authorities now believe the man responsible was the same one arrested a following Saturday morning pursuit:

Officers with JPD responded to the area of 8th and Sergeant Ave on December 4th for a report of ‘unknown trouble.’

At the scene, officers learned a suspect forced a man at gunpoint into his Honda Sedan and drove off while confiscating the victim’s cell phone.

After learning these details officers began searching and located the suspect’s vehicle near 7th and Central City Rd. Here, the victim was left behind and unharmed as the suspect vehicle fled.

Pursuit of the vehicle continued until near 7th and Highland Ave. where the driver fled on foot only to be apprehended shortly after. He was taken into custody and identified as 21-year-old Benjamin E. Bartlett, of Joplin.

Benjamin E. Bartlett

Bartlett had two active felony warrants for his arrest out of Jasper County and was also charged with Kidnaping in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Armed Criminal Action following the Saturday morning incident in Joplin.

For his role in the shooting Friday, Bartlett is facing charges of Armed Criminal Action, Assault on a Special Victim, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Burglary.