Weekend events bring people to Miami

MIAMI, Ok. — Saturday brought plenty of entertainment to the Miami area.

A holiday market at the Civic Center drew hundreds of attendees.

Plenty of homemade items were available to purchase, ranging from crafts to ornaments.

A live band also performed, with Father Christmas himself even making an appearance.

All attendees were also able to register for door prizes.

“Since I’ve been mayor, we have looked for other ways to get people to come to town and spend their dollars here in Miami,” said mayor Bless Parker. “One of the things we’re going to do is we’re going to make Miami the entertainment capital of the Four State area. We’re going to have events here and we’re going to bring people to Miami.”

Just downstairs from the holiday market, the Miami boys and girls basketball teams helped out with the 14th annual Wardog Chili Cookoff.

Outside the Civic Center, the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural High Winds Casino Poker Run.

Despite the chilly morning temperatures (most of the Four States saw lows in the upper-20s), people came out in cars and motorcycles to make stops across the Four States on the poker run.

The poker run started at the Civic Center, with participants traveling to Baxter Springs, Joplin, Redings Mill and Peoria, before making their final stop at High Winds Casino.

“The poker run was rescheduled from our Miami FestiFALL back in October,” said Cindy Morris, director of chamber operations.

Proceeds from the poker run are benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa county.