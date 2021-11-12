Webster County man to be sentenced in 2022 for 2018 murder of wife and mother-in-law

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A sentencing date has been set for Webster County man charged with murdering his wife and mother-in-law at their home near Marshfield.

Court documents say Kenneth Livingston will be sentenced on February 2, 2022. Livingston is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement, Livingston admits to bringing a gun to his in-law’s house but says he fired gunshots in self-defense. The shooting happened at the home of Kristee and Scott Bedgood, where relatives made birthday plans for Kristee.

According to the probable cause statement, he’s responsible for murdering his wife, Lindsey Livingston and his mother-in-law, Kristee Bedgood.

It all took place with his three children, ages two, five, and nine in other parts of the house. This after being denied the chance to take them to Sonic.

“The family on scene of the now-deceased felt that if he had taken the kids there to Sonic that he would keep them and they wouldn’t be able to maintain custody of the children,” said Sheriff Cole in 2018.

According to the probable cause statement, Livingston admits his request sparked a confrontation that involved Scott who is Lindsey’s father.

Kenneth claims Scott pointed a gun at him with Lindsey and Kristee standing in between.

He alleges he fired his own gun several times in self-defense, but authorities say evidence shows otherwise.

Webster County Prosecuting Attorney, Ben Berkstresser says the incident will have a lasting impact on the children.

“Any family, this one or any other, where now both parents are going to be unavailable to these children in a very difficult time. I imagine it will have trauma on them for a very long time,” says Berkstresser.

Scott Bedgood was also hit in the shooting while firing shots at Livingston to protect his family. His condition is improving.