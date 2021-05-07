Webb City working to develop city parks

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri parks department is putting its best foot forward as more and more spring activities are underway.

Kids in Webb City may soon have a new option to get outside and play.

Tom Reeder, WC Parks & Rec, said, “A new neighborhood built by Shuber Mitchell and they donated space for a park.”

The as-yet unnamed park sits at Oak Way Drive and Matthews Circle on the north side of town. The city council is considering options for playground equipment, something they want to make sure is the right fit.

“What we tried to do was renovate our parks and blend them into the neighborhoods, so that they would, they would fit in and not necessarily stand out. So park has its own personality.”

Changes are also in the works at other Webb City parks. That includes improvements near an iconic statue.

“We are building a new small pavilion behind the praying hands monument area for people to park and to have their lunches out here.”

Also, more space for shoppers on the east side of King Jack Park.

“We’re expanding our parking for the farmers market it’s, It’s growing with leaps and bounds every year. We’ve made a new exit out of our parking lot to help with our traffic flow,

And baseball teams will see a new and improved playing field, now re-named Domino’s Field.

“So we’ve been busy. Renovating that field, bringing it up to some new standards