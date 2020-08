WEBB CITY, Mo. — A water main break in Webb City is causing residents to experience low water pressure throughout the town.

Around 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, the gas company struck a 12-inch water main on Webb City’s Main Street.

Now, low water pressure can be expected. Water from Daughtery to Take-A-break will be shut off.

It is unknown at this time how long the shut off will continue.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.