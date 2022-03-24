WEBB CITY, Mo. — Voters will soon decide the fate of proposed campus expansion in Webb City.

The school district is asking for a no tax increase bond to add on at Webb City High School. That could build new science classrooms, add more space for the culinary arts program, and create a virtual learning lab. The Cardinal Theater would also be renovated.

The $11 million project would also expand options for outdoor activities with a new turf field.

“During the day it can be used for middle school PE and then in the afternoon, after classes. High school can use it for athletics for band, we can have soccer on it. It’s not a it’s not a game facility, but it will be a practice facility,” theTony Rossetti, WC R-7 Supt.

Webb City voters will also decide a mayoral race.

Current Council Member Jonathan Shull is challenging Incumbent Mayor Lynn Ragsdale.

We’ll have those results on election night April 5th online at fourstateshomepage.com.