Webb City to hold city wide garage sale

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A weekend event is helping residents in the city of flags pass on a long list of lawn mowers, Christmas decorations, and baby toys to a new home.

It’s the citywide garage sale in Webb City. Dozens of homes registered for the two day event , with many more joining unofficially. It marks a return to a more normal schedule, after the pandemic delayed the event in 2020. Oganizers say the annual sale is a big draw for bargain shoppers.

Erin Turner, WC Econ. Dev., said , “It does make a big difference. It gets people not just in our community but from other communities coming to our area.”

You can see all the sales mapped out for Saturday.