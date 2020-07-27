Webb City Teen Arrested on DWI and Resisting Arrest Charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Webb City teenager is in custody after failing to obey a traffic stop and leading authorities on a dangerous pursuit.

Hunter R. Sease

Just after 3:00 A.M. Monday (July 27th), a JPD Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 12th St. and Rangeline Rd. on a silver Ford Focus for several traffic violations. The driver’s behavior also showed clues of potential impairment.

After failing to stop for the officer, a pursuit ensued that went east on Newman Rd. to Highway 249, then south to I-44.

On I-44 the vehicle pulled over and officers began setting up for a high-risk traffic stop. It was here that the driver put his vehicle into reverse, striking two JPD patrol vehicles and disabled one of them.

Following another pursuit the chase ended when the suspect crashed their vehicle into a utility pole near 7th and Pearl Ave. During his arrest, the suspect also assaulted another JPD Officer.

The driver has since been identified as Hunter R. Sease, 18 of Webb City. Charges are being sought in Jasper County for Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest and Assault (special victim).

Charges are also being sought in Newton County for Assault in the 1st Degree (special victim), Property Damage and Resisting Arrest.

JPD adds the officer that had his vehicle disabled is a K9 Officer. Both the officer and the K9 were not seriously injured.