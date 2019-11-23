Webb City Teacher Facing Sexual Misconduct Charges Identified

WEBB CITY, Mo.–The Webb City Police Department releases the identity of the teacher that was arrested for 3rd-degree child molestation.

Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, was arrested by officials last night following a sexual misconduct allegation from Friday, November 15th.

On Saturday, the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Popejoy for statutory sodomy of the 1st-degree.

Popejoy is being held at the Webb City Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is being asked to contact the Webb City Police department at 417-673-1911.