WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri school district is offering some tasty incentives to keep students engaged through the summer.

The Webb City School District is hosting Summer Bingo. The reading program sets 24 literary goals, based on grade levels — everything from reading a book in a car to listening to an audiobook.

The first 100 students to accomplish all 24 will get a “Dinner On The Town” gift certificate.

Every kid who completes the program will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.