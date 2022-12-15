WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some Webb City students are showing off their holiday spirit. Teams are putting together Christmas themes on doors throughout the Junior High School.

There are plenty of Christmas trees and Santas but also Snowmen, The Grinch, Christmas-themed movies, and a reimagining of Santa’s domain as a goat farm. The ideas are both colorful and creative.

“They’re bringing in a lot of things I think from home to make it look festive, some ornaments, some lights. We do have some coffee cans hanging to simulate the paint cans from “Home Alone.” So you could see almost anything on these doors,” said Tamara Ponce, WCJHS Principal.

Christmas is filtering into other projects on campus — including building gingerbread houses and dressing in holiday colors.