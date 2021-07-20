Webb City schools to upgrade playgrounds

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some Webb City students will be getting an upgrade in how they enjoy recess.

A couple of Webb City schools are overhauling their playgrounds.

Students at the middle school and Carterville will see changes turning their playgrounds into a more ADA-accessible version.

It’s part of a series of facility upgrades happening districtwide this year.

“Those students that need that type of facilities, we’re going with a turf product,” said Tony Rossetti, Webb City R-7 superintendent. “We’re looking forward to making sure that our students have the opportunity to get out and play with everybody else.”

The district is also working on improvements to the high school swim center, softball field, and tennis courts.