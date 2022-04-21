WEBB CITY, Mo. — Forget a silver trophy or a bronze medal — it’s something even better for one Webb City school.

Eugene Field Elementary has been named a “Gold Star School” by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. It’s one of just 8 schools in the state to be recognized for outstanding academic achievement.

Principal Dusty Allen points to efforts by both teachers and students in earning the honor.

“Teachers that are consistent, work hard, great kids in the building that want to work hard and be successful. And it is also a part of our community and what, you know, we have great support here, great support from our community and our board members and that was the end result,” said Allen.

Winning the honor also means Eugene Field is also in the running for the “Federal Blue Ribbon School Award” — which will be announced later this year.