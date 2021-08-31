Webb City School District has a new app

WEBB CITY, Mo — The Webb City School District is hoping to connect with more of the community through its Cardinal app.

The application offers everything from enrollment and lunch menus to the school calendar. School leaders point out it covers anything you might find on the district website or social media…And it’s more convenient.

“Everyone’s got their phone. It’s just easier than to navigate, try to find our website and scroll through. You know those things don’t match up all the time real well on a browser, whereas the app, it’s made for that,” said Dr. Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Superintendent.

The app goes by the name “Webb City School District.” It’s available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.