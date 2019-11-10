Webb City residents come out to Holiday Merry Market to support local businesses

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It looks like Christmas came a month early for Webb City residents this year.

Saturday kicked off the third annual Webb City Holiday Merry Market.

Residents walked the downtown Webb City streets with plenty of food, activities, and shopping to enjoy.

The event was sponsored by the Webb City Chamber of Commerce in an effort to get residents out and supporting local businesses.

Rain or shine, the event brings out loyal customers every year.

Brenda Elliott and Clara Ervin, say, “Supporting the locals is something we look forward to every year. We’ve been through rain and sleet, but it’s a way to give back to your community and support the small businesses, which are important. It keeps the town prosperous.”

More than 15 different vendors made it out for the event.

Holiday shoppers also had access to exclusive discounts as well.