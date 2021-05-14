Webb City Protocols for Summer School

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City students will see fewer pandemic protocols during the summer school session.

School district leaders have decided to reduce requirements to wear masks from the current “mandatory” status to “recommended.”

School buses will transport students – something that didn’t happen in summer school last year. And field trips will also be reinstated for the June classes.

Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Supt.:

“I think we’ve learned. And we’re watching our trends. And we can see that they’re diminishing, which is a good thing. And this is probably the opportunity for us to get a good baseline of what we’ll be able to do in the future.”

The Webb City School District will hold summer school from June 3rd to June 30th.