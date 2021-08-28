Webb City Police Department responds to several calls after Webb City/Joplin football game

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department responded to several calls after Friday night’s football game between Webb City and Joplin.

Webb City police say they were dispatched to three calls on the parking lot of Cardinal Stadium following Joplin’s one point win. Officers that were working security at the game were able to respond and de-escalate all three skirmishes.

The department is also investigating an alleged assault that happened off-campus over a parking complaint.

Webb City police say they will also be contacting the Webb City School District on Monday to see if there were any other incidents they haven’t been made aware of.