WEBB CITY, Mo. — Recycling issues have resulted in Webb City prompting some changes.

The city offers both recycling and trash disposal services at its Center Creek Waste Water Plant, but officials say both are being abused.

Metal fencing posts were recently put through a wood chipper, which caused about $30,000 worth of damage.

Some residents have also been dumping trash in the recycling bins at the site.

“We’ve put together a plan that I’ll be presenting to Council to create a station up there at the entrance to the Center Creek Waste Water Plant. That’ll have an office there and a gate that people will be inspected before they drop. We’ll check and make sure that they don’t have any trash that they’re dumping, that they’re dumping actual recyclables in the recycle bins,” said Carl Francis, City Administrator, Webb City.

He says the city will soon post new hours of operation and employment opportunities.