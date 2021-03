WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Keith B. Jarmin, 64, of Webb City was listed as missing on March 15th. Acquaintances of his told officers Jarmin could be suffering from mental illness.

Jarmin is described as 5’11” tall, 200lbs, and white with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jarmin please contact the WC Police Department at 417-673-1911 or info@webbcitypd.org.