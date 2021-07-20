Webb City Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of Two Children

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City man will spend at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of an 8-year-old and a 16-year-old.

26-year-old Harley Wayne Schrader plead guilty in Springfield Federal Court today.

The charges stem from a 2017 investigation where child pornography was found on Schrader’s cell phone.

He admitted using Facebook Messenger to receive images from an 8-year-old girl — and also send images of himself.

He solicited pornographic images from a 16-year-old through a video game.

The mandatory minimum sentence is 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission