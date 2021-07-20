Webb City Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of Two Children

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City man will spend at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of an 8-year-old and a 16-year-old.

26-year-old Harley Wayne Schrader plead guilty in Springfield Federal Court today.

The charges stem from a 2017 investigation where child pornography was found on Schrader’s cell phone.

He admitted using Facebook Messenger to receive images from an 8-year-old girl — and also send images of himself.

He solicited pornographic images from a 16-year-old through a video game.

The mandatory minimum sentence is 15 years in federal prison without parole.