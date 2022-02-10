SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Webb City man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for the sexual exploitation of two victims, an 8-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Twenty-seven-year-old, Harley Wayne Schrader, plead guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child last year on July 20th; admitting he sent pornographic pictures of himself to an 8-year-old girl. He also said he solicited pornographic images from a 16-year-old he met through a video game.

Now sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough, Schrader will face 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Schrader’s remaining days after prison will be spent under supervised release while registered as a sex offender.

In July of 2017, a Joplin officers took a report of Schrader’s inappropriate pictures sent via Facebook Messenger to a child. It was also found that the child he was in correspondence with at this time had sent sexually explicit content back to Schrader.

A search warrant that following October at Schrader’s residence resulted in police seizing a cell phone and questioning. In his interview with police, Schrader said he met the 16-year-old through the game, Immortal Knight, who later sent pictures of herself to him. This was corroborated through files and images found on Schrader’s confiscated cell phone.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force, and the Joplin, Mo., Police Department.