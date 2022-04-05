WEBB CITY, Mo. — You can find American flags waving in front of Four State homes on any given day of the week. But a Webb City man has been flying some different colors lately.

Ray Hulstine has a Ukrainian flag on his house. He says he’s been sickened by the brutality of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s treatment of the Ukrainian people.

He also says, if he was younger — he’d travel to one of the countries accepting refugees to help out.

“This, this means, this means something more than just a Democrat or Republican, this is about democracy against autocracy and I just, just feel for the Ukrainians, they’re good people!” he said.

Hulstine got the flag on Amazon.

He says he hasn’t had anyone complain about it — and is encouraging others to do the same to show their support.