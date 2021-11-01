Webb City man dies in motorcycle accident

JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash in Joplin on Sunday.

Just after midnight on Sunday, October 31st, JPD officers responded to St. Louis Ave. and Euclid Ave. for an injury crash.

Officers found that a motorcycle driver was ejected after striking a pedestrian island at Euclid Ave. Officers also learned that the motorcyclist was then hit by a northbound vehicle in the roadway prior to their arrival.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as Joseph Chapman, 24, of Webb City, Missouri.

According to JPD, the initial crash appears to be impairment related. No charges are being sought for the driver involved with the second collision.