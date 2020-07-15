Webb City Man Arrested on Burglary and Trespassing Allegations

The following is a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office:

CHEROKEE CO., Kans. — Early Tuesday morning, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an area north of Galena where a man was discovered inside a resident’s vehicle. When authorities arrived, the man identified as 37-year-old Tyler John Greenfeather, of Webb City, was placed under arrest.

Tyler John Greenfeather

“Greenfeather, along with his vehicle which was discovered a short distance away from where he was taken into custody, have been suspected by law enforcement of being involved in a series of recent thefts and burglary attempts in the area,” according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

At this time, Greenfeather is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Burglary and Criminal Trespassing.

“As the investigation continues to move forward, we anticipate the filing of additional related charges and have also been working with authorities in Missouri who are also likely to file similar charges as a result of investigations they are conducting,” concluded Sheriff Groves.