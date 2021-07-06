Webb City man arrested after machete robbery at Joplin convenience store

JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is in custody after an attempted armed robbery at convenience store early Monday morning.

Around 12:44 AM JPD’s Emergency Communications Center recieved a call about an armed robbery at Gulf Oil/Fastrip at 5501 E. 32nd St.

In the report, a white male entered the business armed with a machete, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money from the register. After taking an undisclosed amount the suspect fled the store.

Following the review of surveillance video a JPD officer recognized the suspect as Joshua V. Ortiz, 20, of Webb City. Later that same afternoon Ortiz voluntarily turned himself in to police.

Joshua V. Ortiz

Ortiz was placed under arrest and charges are being sought for Robbery in the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.