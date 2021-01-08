Webb City looks to add to ambulance services

Ambulance service in Webb City could be changing.



Carl Francis, Webb City Administrator says, “A vacant area behind the fire station – they removed that training tower.”



It could be the future home of a new METS substation. The agency is in the early stages of considering expanded service in Webb City, starting with a possible location.



“We’re just trying to give them a good location to house out of … it’s advantageous to the City of Webb City to have additional ambulance coverage. We like to keep our response times down for all of our public safety as much as we can.”



If the project moves forward, the new location would allow METS to stage two ambulances in Webb City 24 hours a day, an increase from the current plan.



The boost in service is likely prompted by growth in the area.



“We’ve been adding between 50 and 80 new homes inside the city limits of Webb City alone not to mention the growth that is going on to the north in the Oronogo area and north of that location there are many houses being built. The growth in this area has been tremendous.”



Next week, the Webb City city council will consider donating land just south and west of the fire department for the project.



The METS board will meet later in the week to decide whether to move forward with the plan.



