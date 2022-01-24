Webb City launches online tutoring service for students

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City students looking for extra help with algebra, or social studies, or Spanish now have a new option at their fingertips.

There’s a new online tutoring service for the Cardinal Nation.

“They can log on through their Clever App, through any mobile device, whether it’s a phone or their Chromebook, and they will have access 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Webb City R-7 Superintendent Tony Rossetti.

Online tutoring help in 200 classes, including four foreign languages. It’s a boost in Webb City education that the district superintendent says they couldn’t do on their own.

“They can log in within 15 seconds, doesn’t matter the time of day, and find out, get a tutor that is a real person. And it’s not video, it’s not a bot. It’s a real person, that will use a whiteboard, and they’ll use chat to be able to help the student work through that issue, that math problem, or that essay.”

That’s not just an easy answer for a struggling student.

“It’s not just, ‘Well I’m going to look this up, ask them, and they’re going to give me the answer.’ So we think this is an opportunity for our kids that really, I mean, five years ago, three years ago, this didn’t exist. And I’m really interested to see what the utilization will be.”

The program kicks off today, a unique option among Missouri schools.

“As far as I’m aware. We’re the first in Missouri to try this. It’s been used in Florida, all the way on the East Coast, West Coast, down in Texas. So it’s not as if it’s a new company,” added Rossetti.

The school district is signed up for the service at least through next fall.

The cost is about $90,000, money well spent according to district leaders.