Webb City joins class action lawsuit against opioid companies

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb city is looking to throw their support behind a class action lawsuit against the opioid companies.

Recently, the three largest opioid distributors in the country agreed to a settlement to pay for damages caused by the opioid epidemic. Webb City is now hoping to get some of that settlement.

City Administrator Carl Francis says they will present it to council on Monday, where they will vote on it.

Francis says the amount they would receive would be minimal, but it’s more about throwing support for those who suffered from opioid abuse.

“We are requesting for our council to show support for the class action lawsuit, to join in with other communities to show that we are aware of the damage of this drug abuse. And we are working to solve the problem. But, we can’t do that with, with the drug being rampant on the street,” said Francis.

Francis says any money awarded from the lawsuit will go towards drug prevention and awareness in the community.