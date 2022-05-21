WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City is helping pet owners stay on top of vaccinations.

This afternoon the Madison Pet Clinic offered low cost vaccinations at the Webb City Fire Department.

The clinic offered canine and feline vaccinations against rabies, distemper, parvo and a dewormer.

“Rabies is important because it protects against humans if they were to be bit and it also protects the pet if they were bit by something that did have rabies. As well as parvo and distemper. parvo and distemper are spread especially parvo through the soil. Distemper is more aerosolized and it can cause really severe illness for both of those,” said Dr. Amanda Brown, Madison Pet Clinic.

Webb City hosts the pet vaccination clinic every year.