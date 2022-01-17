Webb City Fire Department has seen a steady increase in calls

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Fire Department continues to see an increase in service calls.

It responded to 276 more incidents last year than it did in 2020, a 15.8% increase.

Officials say 80% of last year’s calls were EMS-related.

“When COVID first started in 2020, our calls went down. More people were home and weren’t traveling as much at work. So we saw a decrease there which we anticipated. The last year with everything opening back up obviously calls went up. We’ve been seeing the trend going up each year the last ten years at a steady pace. With all the growth in Webb City that happened it’s finally starting to catch up to us,” said Chief Andrew Roughton, Webb City Fire Department.

This year, the department will focus on more training for its twenty firefighters.