WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local farmer’s market is adding up its impact to the community.

Yearend totals from the Webb City operation shows everything from the total sales in produce to volunteer time spent running the Farmer’s Market.

More than 6,800 childrens’ meals were served from the site at King Jack Park.

“The market’s done a great business for the City of Webb City in the last couple of years. Last year alone they had over $780,000 in sales. You know it’s just a great place to get fresh, quality produce,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin.

Officials plan to expand programming in 2022 with the launch of a new fruit growing education project, through a partnership with Lincoln University and the University of Missouri.