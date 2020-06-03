Webb City Farmers Market offers summer food program for free kids meals

WEBB CITY, Mo. — With summer school starting this week, the Webb City Farmers Market is using its resources to help give back to those in need.

The market is offering free kids meals to children ages 1-18 as part of its summer food program. There are no residency restrictions and the meals can be taken to-go.

Market manager Rachael Lynch stated that the goal is to provide a complete meal including fruits, vegetables and a source of protein. She also recognizes that the area sees a lot of hunger, and with the markets access to fresh produce the idea was to help bridge the gap. It’s a program the market has been a part of for five years.

“I think it’s an important thing to give families options,” Lynch said. “Not all children go to summer school and so the families that don’t necessarily want to go in to the elementary schools, or the other schools, they can come here when we’re open and get a free meal.”

The meals can be picked up on Tuesdays 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursdays 11 to 1 p.m., and Saturday mornings the market provides hot breakfast to-go from 9 to 11 a.m. There’s also an available bagged lunch on Saturday and hot breakfasts to-go from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays.