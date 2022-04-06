WEBB CITY, Mo. — Main street is the focus in Webb City, where they’re planning a whole series of events this year.

“Downtown After Dark” will kick off next month. It happens on the first Thursday of the month May through October, except July when there are special dates connected to Independence Day.

The series takes the place of what had been a monthly wine walk last year, offering more activities and special themes each month.

“The first one is Cinco de Mayo. so I think a lot of the tastes will be different margarita drinks or wines also. And then the second one is an 80s theme. So those are some of the fun ideas that came out of our downtown group,” said Gwen Allen, WC Chamber.

“Downtown After Dark” kicks off on May 5th — and tickets are already available for purchase at this link here.