WEBB CITY, MO. — City crews in Webb City are hard at work — making sure King Jack Park will sparkle for the holidays. They’ve already spent more than a month setting up Christmas lights and other displays around the property. That includes even more lighting than in years past — something which has become a goal, finding new ways to impress each Christmas.

“Every year we add more. It’s just kind of a yearly challenge to the parks department to see what they can come up with year to year. I think it’s obvious they’ve came up with some really nice, new displays. You’re going to see some large displays this year that we’ve never had before,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin.

City staff is also prepping the park for the Polar Bear Express. It runs 9 days between December 1st and 17th, but tickets are already sold out.