WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City man died Tuesday after being ejected from his motorcycle in a crash.

Around 10:23 PM Tuesday, Webb City Police responded to the intersection of Rangeline and Zora in Webb City for a traffic crash between a motorcycle and car.

The motorcycle, heading southbound on Rangeline at a high speed according to witnesses, struck the northbound car traveling along Rangeline as it’s driver turned westbound onto Zora.

The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Juan Gabria Gonzalez-Correa, was ejected from his bike and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance but later died.

The 22-year-old driver of the car was a Webb City resident and their status is unknown at this time.

Officers with the Webb City Police Department are continuing their investigation of this crash.