WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City Church of the Nazarene is getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday by giving back to the community.

The church gave away turkeys after Sunday morning’s services as part of its “Gratitude Sunday.”

This was followed by a drive-thru turkey giveaway into the afternoon.

The church had more than $1,300 in turkeys to give away.

Over half the money for the turkeys was donated by the church family, while local businesses and community members helped supply the rest.