WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Chamber of Commerce has a new face heading the operation. LeeAnn Crider is now the executive director, following the resignation of Gwen Allen. But Crider is no stranger to the Chamber, since she’s been working there for the past nine years.

She says she’s excited about this new opportunity and hopes to expand the operation.

“I think people don’t really think how much a Chamber can do for them. And you know, just because you can’t come to an event or come to this or that does not mean that they’re not opportunities to be had with a Chamber of Commerce,” she said.

Crider started out as the Administrative Assistant in 2013 and also worked as the Membership Director before the promotion.